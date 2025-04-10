HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 194,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,120. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $240.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 97,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

