HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $465,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,514.24. The trade was a 50.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Combs purchased 100,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,123 shares in the company, valued at $331,284.87. This represents a 26.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 822,500 shares of company stock worth $568,475. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 86.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 55,183 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 747.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 109,281 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

