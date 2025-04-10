Head-To-Head Comparison: Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) versus Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX)

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) and Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Powell Max’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83% Powell Max N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Powell Max, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00 Powell Max 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Powell Max”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.65 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -19.92 Powell Max $46.62 million 0.10 N/A N/A N/A

Powell Max has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

Summary

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock beats Powell Max on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Powell Max

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

