Head-To-Head Survey: TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) vs. Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International N/A N/A N/A TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 3.07 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A TerrAscend $317.33 million 0.30 -$95.54 million ($0.28) -1.14

This table compares Grown Rogue International and TerrAscend”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grown Rogue International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grown Rogue International and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 0.00 TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats TerrAscend on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

