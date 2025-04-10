HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,684 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $519,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $83.13 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

