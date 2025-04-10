Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Hercules Capital by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

