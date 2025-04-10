Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 145,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,913 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 414,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 657,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 15.9 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.