Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,576 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

HLMN opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

