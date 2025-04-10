Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%.

Hilton Food Group stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 854 ($10.91). 84,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 855.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 885.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £764.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 796 ($10.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 996 ($12.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.90 ($0.32) per share. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

In related news, insider Mark Allen bought 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 835 ($10.67) per share, with a total value of £49,682.50 ($63,483.90). Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

HFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 ($13.93) to GBX 1,120 ($14.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

