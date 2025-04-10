Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th.

Howmet Aerospace has increased its dividend payment by an average of 86.6% per year over the last three years. Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Howmet Aerospace stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

