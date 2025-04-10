HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,262,000 after buying an additional 74,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in HubSpot by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,068,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,382 shares of company stock worth $13,415,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.58.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $522.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $661.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.86. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,802.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

