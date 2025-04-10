Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Huntsman Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of HUN traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 1,206,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,429. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 266.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 80,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2,412.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,388.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

