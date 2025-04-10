ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Purchases £19,420.50 in Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) insider Janine Nicholls purchased 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,420.50 ($24,815.36).

ICG Enterprise Trust Price Performance

ICGT stock opened at GBX 1,114 ($14.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of £719.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,274.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,266.43. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,064 ($13.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,390 ($17.76).

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

ICG Enterprise Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.89%.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.