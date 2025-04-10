Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

ICHR traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. 614,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,796. The stock has a market cap of $636.20 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $10,884,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ichor by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 250,383 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ichor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 864,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 122,280 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

