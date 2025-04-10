Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 350178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IMCR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Immunocore Price Performance

Insider Activity at Immunocore

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 807,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $23,994,085.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. The trade was a 60.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $15,322,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immunocore by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,897,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

