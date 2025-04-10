Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $93.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,011. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,591,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,537,000 after buying an additional 1,606,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,223 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,137.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,307,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

