Insider Buying: Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Buys A$26,820.00 in Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$26,820.00 ($16,555.56).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Damian Banks purchased 20,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$28,020.00 ($17,296.30).

On Tuesday, March 11th, Damian Banks purchased 20,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.50 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$30,040.00 ($18,543.21).

On Thursday, February 27th, Damian Banks bought 20,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.54 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$30,780.00 ($19,000.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. It offers cranes, such as mobile and crawler cranes, travel towers, access equipment, and associated services.

