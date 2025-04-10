Insider Buying: Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) Director James Grant Smith bought 16,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $10,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,880. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Conifer Price Performance

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 29,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.69. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 335.82% and a net margin of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conifer

About Conifer

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

See Also

