Insider Buying: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Buys 3,900 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeff Fagnan purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $100,503.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,503. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KVYO traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 2,071,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Klaviyo by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KVYO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

