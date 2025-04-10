Insider Buying: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Buys 3,900 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeff Fagnan purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $100,503.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,503. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
KVYO traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 2,071,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.75 and a beta of 1.39.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KVYO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
