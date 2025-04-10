Insider Buying: Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Purchases $35,200.00 in Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,410,728 shares in the company, valued at $60,028,812.80. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $34,980.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 480 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $8,390.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 3,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.78 million, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.24. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile



Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

