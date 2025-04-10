Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 72,172 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,246,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $93,393,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,931,000 after buying an additional 3,696,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

