International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Acquired Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on March 10th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 3/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/18/2025.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $235.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.35 and a 200 day moving average of $232.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Doggett

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett’s career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

