Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,017,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 287,968 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6,032.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

