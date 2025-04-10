Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,017,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 287,968 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $23.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.