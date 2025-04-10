Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,239,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $42,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 203,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

