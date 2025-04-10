Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1665 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.