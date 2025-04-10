Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $309,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 205.88%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

