Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $314,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,816,000 after purchasing an additional 398,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,236,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,349,000 after purchasing an additional 229,210 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,958,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,184,000 after purchasing an additional 377,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,461,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,600,000 after purchasing an additional 805,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

