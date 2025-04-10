Invesco Ltd. Has $357.70 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $357,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

