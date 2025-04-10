Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,435,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $345,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $248.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.89.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

