Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,952,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,529 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $380,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,793,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,668,000 after purchasing an additional 914,289 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

