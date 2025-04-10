Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by TD Cowen to Hold

TD Cowen lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $13.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Get Invesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 5,611,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,705. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. Invesco has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,494,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $900,127,000 after purchasing an additional 419,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,104,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,430,000 after acquiring an additional 274,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,383,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,281,000 after acquiring an additional 134,726 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,380,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.