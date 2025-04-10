Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 254,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 80,615 shares.The stock last traded at $42.62 and had previously closed at $40.76.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $525.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.46.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
