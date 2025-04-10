Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 254,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 80,615 shares.The stock last traded at $42.62 and had previously closed at $40.76.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $525.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSI. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.