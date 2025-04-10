Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.60. 4,634,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,006. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.