Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHO. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $62.27 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

