Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS):

4/10/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/9/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $103.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Kura Sushi USA is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Kura Sushi USA is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Kura Sushi USA was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 8.7 %

KRUS traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.84. 184,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.37 million, a PE ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

