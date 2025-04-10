iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 399,679 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 399% from the previous session’s volume of 80,132 shares.The stock last traded at $64.91 and had previously closed at $65.66.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $653.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $334,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

