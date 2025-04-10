iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 0.9% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,941,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $117.75 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $137.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

