iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $14.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $532.13. The stock had a trading volume of 824,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,833. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $576.91 and its 200 day moving average is $587.24. The stock has a market cap of $548.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

