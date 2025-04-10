iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Accredited Investors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 770,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $88,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after buying an additional 643,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,301,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

