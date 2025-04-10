iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.89 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 5311526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

