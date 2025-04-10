iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 441337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 28,257.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 133,376 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 102,473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 98,875 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,760 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

