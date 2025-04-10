iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.64 and last traded at $35.12. 1,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Free Report) by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

