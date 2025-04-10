iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,220,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 2,279,443 shares.The stock last traded at $38.65 and had previously closed at $39.54.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

