iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.15. 78,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 302,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.