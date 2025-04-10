iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.13. 1,150,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,869. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

