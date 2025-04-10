Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Ivanhoe Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of IE stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 255,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $652.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,103.30. The trade was a 76.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jordan Neeser acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,400. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,350. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,467 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after buying an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 495,325 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 917,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 402,879 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,557,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 130,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

