Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Shares Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.15. 5,567,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 2,400,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

