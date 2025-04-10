Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading 8.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.15. Approximately 5,567,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 2,400,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.20.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
