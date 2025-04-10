Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,673 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jabil by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 71,437 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jabil by 70,781.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 219,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $137.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,400 shares of company stock worth $12,205,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

