JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.64) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 109.50 ($1.40).

JD Sports Fashion stock traded up GBX 6.02 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 69.18 ($0.88). The company had a trading volume of 32,602,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 691.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In related news, insider Regis Schultz acquired 109,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £98,939.70 ($126,424.35). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

