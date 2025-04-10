JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.64) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 109.50 ($1.40).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JD
JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 9.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling at JD Sports Fashion
In related news, insider Regis Schultz acquired 109,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £98,939.70 ($126,424.35). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.